Thai serial killer Somkid Pumpuang (C) is escorted by Thai police officers after he was arrested at a railway station in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ arrested for murder, months after early release from prison
- Convicted serial killer Somkid Pumpuang is the chief suspect in the murder of a hotel worker in northeast Thailand this week
- He was sentenced to life in 2005 for killing five women, but released in May due to good behaviour and prison overcrowding
Topic | Thailand
Somkid Pumpuang was deemed an ‘excellent prisoner’ and let free in May. Photo: AFP
