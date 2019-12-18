Thai serial killer Somkid Pumpuang (C) is escorted by Thai police officers after he was arrested at a railway station in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ arrested for murder, months after early release from prison

  • Convicted serial killer Somkid Pumpuang is the chief suspect in the murder of a hotel worker in northeast Thailand this week
  • He was sentenced to life in 2005 for killing five women, but released in May due to good behaviour and prison overcrowding
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:57pm, 18 Dec, 2019

Thai serial killer Somkid Pumpuang (C) is escorted by Thai police officers after he was arrested at a railway station in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
