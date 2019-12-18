Foreign suspects detained for drugs charges sit during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Two Hongkongers face firing squad in Bali over drug smuggling charges

  • The men were among five foreign detainees accused of smuggling drugs who were paraded in front of the media in Indonesia on Wednesday
  • Police said they were caught separately smuggling methamphetamine. A Singaporean women who had cocaine in her passport was also arrested
Associated Press

Updated: 5:42pm, 18 Dec, 2019

Plastic waste lines Kuta beach, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, in 2017. Photo: Shutterstock
Mercedes Hutton
Bruised Bali faces a looming environmental crisis – and tourism is to blame

  • The Indonesian island was included in travel publisher Fodor’s list of destinations to avoid in 2020
  • Chinese and Australian arrival numbers beginning to drop off as a water shortage threatens Bali’s very survival
Mercedes Hutton

Updated: 8:30am, 18 Dec, 2019

