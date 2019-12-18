Foreign suspects detained for drugs charges sit during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Two Hongkongers face firing squad in Bali over drug smuggling charges
- The men were among five foreign detainees accused of smuggling drugs who were paraded in front of the media in Indonesia on Wednesday
- Police said they were caught separately smuggling methamphetamine. A Singaporean women who had cocaine in her passport was also arrested
