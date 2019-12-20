Artist Xeo Chu, 12, poses in front of one of his pieces on Wednesday, before his debut solo exhibition at the Georges Berges Gallery in New York. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

12-year-old Xeo Chu, Vietnam’s ‘young Jackson Pollock’, opens New York exhibition

  • Art prodigy’s abstract paintings have sold for more than US$150,000
  • Chu started painting at age 4 and made his first sale two years later
Topic |   Art
Reuters

Updated: 8:30am, 20 Dec, 2019

