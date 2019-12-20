Goldman Sachs has been investigated by regulators in at least 14 countries, including the United States, Malaysia, Singapore and others. Photo: AFP
1MDB scandal: Goldman Sachs’ Asia unit poised to admit guilt over vast fraud, reports say

  • The government of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak set up the 1MDB fund in 2009, before an estimated US$4.5 billion was misappropriated
  • The bank and US officials have reportedly discussed a deal in which the bank would plead guilty to violating US bribery laws and pay US$2 billion fine
Reuters

Updated: 9:27am, 20 Dec, 2019

