The Hong Kong protests were a “real hot button” issue with Singaporeans this year, according to the pollsters. Photo: Joanne Ma
Monica Baey’s #MeToo story, Hong Kong protests and Christchurch shootings are top news events for Singaporeans
- Baey – who sparked debate about discipline for sexual offenders and support for victims – was the top newsmaker for younger respondents to a new survey
- Also on the list is the government’s decision to ban electric scooters from all footpaths, which is seen as the ‘top local event’ of the year
