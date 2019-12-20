Chinese workers illegally working at an online gambling firm were arrested by Philippine authorities in Manila. Photo: Reuters
Philippines arrests 342 Chinese workers in online gaming crackdown
- Hundreds of Chinese workers were arrested from a Manila-based Pogo outfit operating without permit
- Some Filipinos grumble that Pogos, the country’s fastest-growing industry, are driving up property rates
