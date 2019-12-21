Daisy Ridley as Rey in a scene from The Rise of Skywalker. Photo: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars gay kiss: Singapore reportedly cuts scene from The Rise of Skywalker
- Film contains a brief scene where two minor female characters share a kiss but the moment is omitted in the version screened in Singapore
- In Singapore, films containing LGBT themes or content as a subplot may be restricted to viewers aged 18 and above
