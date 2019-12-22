Singapore troops demonstrate urban assault techniques in an exercise in Australia. File photo: Australian Government Department of Defence
Data of 100,000 Singapore defence personnel possibly ‘compromised’
- Two security force vendors in Singapore affected by ‘malware incidents’
- Ministry of Defence says ‘may have compromised the confidentiality of our personnel’s personal data’
