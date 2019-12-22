Singapore troops demonstrate urban assault techniques in an exercise in Australia. File photo: Australian Government Department of Defence
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Data of 100,000 Singapore defence personnel possibly ‘compromised’

  • Two security force vendors in Singapore affected by ‘malware incidents’
  • Ministry of Defence says ‘may have compromised the confidentiality of our personnel’s personal data’
Topic |   Cybersecurity
Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Updated: 4:17pm, 22 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore troops demonstrate urban assault techniques in an exercise in Australia. File photo: Australian Government Department of Defence
READ FULL ARTICLE