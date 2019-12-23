Visitors walk on the power plant boat that was beached during the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami in Banda Aceh. Photo: EPA
Indonesians have returned and rebuilt in area devastated by tsunami 15 years ago
- More than 25,600 residential, commercial, government and school buildings are inside the high-risk area, which was almost completely wiped out in 2004
- Lax law enforcement, a shortage of government resources and reluctance on the part of survivors to leave the coast mean threat remains
Visitors walk on the power plant boat that was beached during the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami in Banda Aceh. Photo: EPA