Portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate during an April 2018 protest in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AP
Jho Low capture frustrated by ‘dishonest’ foreign authorities: Malaysia’s police chief
- Inspector-general Abdul Hamid Bador had originally promised to bring the fugitive financier home to face justice by Christmas
- Low, wanted in several jurisdictions for his alleged involvement in the 1MDB global corruption scandal, has been on the run for more than a year
Topic | Malaysia
Portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate during an April 2018 protest in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AP