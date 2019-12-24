Rescue personnel retrieving a victim after a bus careered into a 150-metre deep ravine. Photo: AFP
Indonesia bus crash: at least 24 people killed after vehicle plunges into ravine in South Sumatra
- Traffic accidents are common in Indonesia, where vehicles are often old and poorly maintained and road rules regularly flouted
- The accident happened in a remote and steep area near the town of Pagar Alam, hampering the efforts to rescue the victims
Topic | Indonesia
Rescue personnel retrieving a victim after a bus careered into a 150-metre deep ravine. Photo: AFP