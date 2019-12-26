Two women wear sunglasses outside Malaysia’s National Planetarium at an event held in preparation for the annular solar eclipse. Photo: DPA
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse set to sweep across Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines

  • The phenomenon, known as an annular eclipse, occurs when a New Moon is furthest from the Earth on its elliptical orbit
  • It will be visible on Thursday along a path that’s 118 kilometres wide, covering Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines
Updated: 9:48am, 26 Dec, 2019

