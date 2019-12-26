Villagers walk around a cargo ship washed ashore on Christmas day in the typhoon-hit city of Ormoc, Leyte province in the central Philippines. Photo: EPA-EFE
Death toll in Philippines of Typhoon Phanfone rises to at least 16
- Typhoon Phanfone, with winds of 195 kilometres an hour, tore roofs off houses and toppled electricity pylons as it cut across the Philippines
- A full assessment of the damage has not been completed, but disaster agency officials said at least 16 people had been confirmed killed in the Visayas
