Fishing boats destroyed by a tsunami are seen in Kebumen, Indonesia’s Central Java. Photo: AP
Indonesia remembers deadly Boxing Day tsunami, 15 years on
- The tsunami, which reached almost 30 metres high, was sparked by a monstrous 9.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Sumatra
- It killed more than 220,000 people across a string of Indian Ocean countries, including Thailand, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia
Topic | Indonesia
Fishing boats destroyed by a tsunami are seen in Kebumen, Indonesia’s Central Java. Photo: AP