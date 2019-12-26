Rescuer transfer the body of a passenger who died in the bus crash. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Death toll in Indonesia bus plunge rises to 35 as more victims found
- A rescue team in Sumatra continued the search for a third day to find more bodies after seven new victims were found in a river late on Wednesday
- The bus, which had as many as 50 people on board, plunged into a ravine in South Sumatra just before midnight on Monday
