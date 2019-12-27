A Malaysian student writes using the khat script. Photo: Ahemed Rafeeq | Twitter
Malaysian court bans Chinese-education lobby group’s protest against ‘Islamisation’ of schools
- PM Mahathir Mohamad has warned that the event by the Dong Jiao Zong group had the potential to cause ‘chaos’
- The protest was against the plan to teach the Arabic script khat in vernacular schools, which had roused ethnic tensions in the multiracial country
