Royal Thai Navy footage shows rescue personnel carrying a member of the Wild Boars football team on a stretcher during the rescue operation inside the Tham Luang cave last year. Photo: Thai Royal Navy via AFP
Thai navy Seal who took part in cave rescue dies from blood infection contracted during operation
- Petty Officer Beiret Bureerak’s condition had worsened despite treatment
- Another rescuer, former navy diver Sergeant Saman Kuman, died during the operation
Topic | Thailand
Royal Thai Navy footage shows rescue personnel carrying a member of the Wild Boars football team on a stretcher during the rescue operation inside the Tham Luang cave last year. Photo: Thai Royal Navy via AFP