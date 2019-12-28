Royal Thai Navy footage shows rescue personnel carrying a member of the Wild Boars football team on a stretcher during the rescue operation inside the Tham Luang cave last year. Photo: Thai Royal Navy via AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thai navy Seal who took part in cave rescue dies from blood infection contracted during operation

  • Petty Officer Beiret Bureerak’s condition had worsened despite treatment
  • Another rescuer, former navy diver Sergeant Saman Kuman, died during the operation
Topic |   Thailand
Reuters

Reuters

Updated: 3:08am, 28 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Royal Thai Navy footage shows rescue personnel carrying a member of the Wild Boars football team on a stretcher during the rescue operation inside the Tham Luang cave last year. Photo: Thai Royal Navy via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE