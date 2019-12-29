People walk past a house that was damaged during Typhoon Phanfone in Tacloban, Leyte province in the central Philippines. The number of deaths has risen to 41, with 12 unaccounted for. Photo: AFP
Death toll from Typhoon Phanfone in the Philippines rises to 41, with 12 still missing
- The powerful storm hit the Philippines on Christmas Eve, affecting over 1.6 million people
- Typhoon Phanfone, locally called Ursula, is the 21st cyclone to hit the storm-prone Philippines
