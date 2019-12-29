People walk past a house that was damaged during Typhoon Phanfone in Tacloban, Leyte province in the central Philippines. The number of deaths has risen to 41, with 12 unaccounted for. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Death toll from Typhoon Phanfone in the Philippines rises to 41, with 12 still missing

  • The powerful storm hit the Philippines on Christmas Eve, affecting over 1.6 million people
  • Typhoon Phanfone, locally called Ursula, is the 21st cyclone to hit the storm-prone Philippines
Topic |   The Philippines
SCMP

Agence France-Presse

DPA

Updated: 8:47pm, 29 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

People walk past a house that was damaged during Typhoon Phanfone in Tacloban, Leyte province in the central Philippines. The number of deaths has risen to 41, with 12 unaccounted for. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE