The six women involved in the accident were close friends who often met on weekends. Photo: Facebook
Singapore’s Filipino community grieves after car hits six domestic workers, killing two
- Among those involved were a pair of sisters, one of whom died while the other is in critical condition
- Their friends mourn lives lost so far from home and family in the Philippines, while others point out the lack of space for domestic workers to gather
