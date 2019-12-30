The six women involved in the accident were close friends who often met on weekends. Photo: Facebook
Singapore’s Filipino community grieves after car hits six domestic workers, killing two

  • Among those involved were a pair of sisters, one of whom died while the other is in critical condition
  • Their friends mourn lives lost so far from home and family in the Philippines, while others point out the lack of space for domestic workers to gather
Kok Xinghui
Updated: 9:11pm, 30 Dec, 2019

