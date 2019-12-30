Chinese coastguard vessels have been known to stray many thousands of kilometres away from China’s actual coastline. Photo: AP
Indonesia protests ‘violation of sovereignty’ by Chinese coastguard vessel

  • The boat trespassed into Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone off the coast of the northern islands of Natuna, the foreign ministry said
  • It added China’s ambassador in Jakarta had been summoned in response to the incident and a ‘strong protest’ conveyed to him
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:20pm, 30 Dec, 2019

