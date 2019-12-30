Chinese coastguard vessels have been known to stray many thousands of kilometres away from China’s actual coastline. Photo: AP
Indonesia protests ‘violation of sovereignty’ by Chinese coastguard vessel
- The boat trespassed into Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone off the coast of the northern islands of Natuna, the foreign ministry said
- It added China’s ambassador in Jakarta had been summoned in response to the incident and a ‘strong protest’ conveyed to him
Topic | Indonesia
