Malaysia’s Immigration Department detained 87 China nationals in a series of raids in Puchong. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia detains 87 Chinese in online investment scam ring bust
- The suspects were rounded up during raids on residential and office units in Puchong by the Immigration Department
- Six desktop computers, 33 laptops and 203 mobile phones were seized in the operation
Topic | Malaysia
