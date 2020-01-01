Malaysia’s Immigration Department detained 87 China nationals in a series of raids in Puchong. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia detains 87 Chinese in online investment scam ring bust

  • The suspects were rounded up during raids on residential and office units in Puchong by the Immigration Department
  • Six desktop computers, 33 laptops and 203 mobile phones were seized in the operation
Topic |   Malaysia
Star Digital
Updated: 8:35pm, 1 Jan, 2020

