Malaysia’s Najib Razak at an election rally in Kuala Lumpur in April 2018. Photo: AFP
Leaked files show Najib’s Umno used Cambridge Analytica to influence voters in Malaysia’s 2013 polls
- According to the files unveiled by the firm’s ex-employee Britanny Kaiser, Umno requested the company to prepare a proposal to regain 13 seats
- In 2018, Najib claimed that he had never engaged Cambridge Analytica in any way
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysia’s Najib Razak at an election rally in Kuala Lumpur in April 2018. Photo: AFP