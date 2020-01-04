Vice Admiral Yudo Margono, front left, inspects Indonesian troops at Natuna military base. Photo: AFP
Indonesia steps up South China Sea patrols after fishing boat spat with Beijing
- The move comes after Jakarta lodged a ‘strong protest’ over what it sees as Chinese incursions into its territorial waters
- Beijing says that it has ‘historic rights’ in the disputed waters and that Chinese fishing boats had been carrying out ‘legal and reasonable’ activities
