A woman reacts as she wades through flood water in Jakarta on Saturday. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Jakarta floods: fears grow of more rain as death toll hits 53

  • Tens of thousands were still unable to return to their waterlogged homes after some of the deadliest flooding in years hit Jakarta, home to about 30 million
  • The government has said it will start ‘cloud seeding’ to the west of the capital to prevent approaching rainfall from pounding the region again
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:22pm, 4 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A woman reacts as she wades through flood water in Jakarta on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE