A woman reacts as she wades through flood water in Jakarta on Saturday. Photo: AP
Jakarta floods: fears grow of more rain as death toll hits 53
- Tens of thousands were still unable to return to their waterlogged homes after some of the deadliest flooding in years hit Jakarta, home to about 30 million
- The government has said it will start ‘cloud seeding’ to the west of the capital to prevent approaching rainfall from pounding the region again
Topic | Indonesia
A woman reacts as she wades through flood water in Jakarta on Saturday. Photo: AP