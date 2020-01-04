Cambodian rescuers search for missing workers at the site of a collapsed building in Kep province. Photo: EPA
Search for survivors as Cambodia building collapse toll rises to 7
- A seven-storey hotel under construction in the seaside province of Kep crumbled to the ground with an estimated 30 workers inside
- It is the latest deadly accident to mar the country’s poorly regulated building sector, even as hotels, high-rises and casinos continue to spring up
Topic | Cambodia
Cambodian rescuers search for missing workers at the site of a collapsed building in Kep province. Photo: EPA