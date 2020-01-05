Jakarta residents ride on a flooded street after torrential downpours caused floods that left dozens of people dead and increased the risk of diseases such as dengue and leptospirosis. Photo: AP
Jakarta floods: Indonesia sprays disinfectant to prevent disease, as death toll hits 60

  • Torrential rains hit the greater Jakarta area on New Year’s Eve, with over 90,000 people still unable to return to their homes
  • Authorities are disinfecting hard-hit areas to prevent diseases spread by flooding, such as dengue and leptospirosis
Associated Press
Updated: 8:23pm, 5 Jan, 2020

