Jakarta residents ride on a flooded street after torrential downpours caused floods that left dozens of people dead and increased the risk of diseases such as dengue and leptospirosis. Photo: AP
Jakarta floods: Indonesia sprays disinfectant to prevent disease, as death toll hits 60
- Torrential rains hit the greater Jakarta area on New Year’s Eve, with over 90,000 people still unable to return to their homes
- Authorities are disinfecting hard-hit areas to prevent diseases spread by flooding, such as dengue and leptospirosis
