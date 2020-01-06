Nora Quoirin was discovered in August after a massive hunt through dense rainforest. Photo: AFP
Teenager Noira Quoirin died in Malaysian jungle. Her family alleges foul play and is suing resort
- Quoirin was discovered in August after a massive hunt through dense rainforest, not far from the resort where her family was staying
- The results of an autopsy found she likely starved and died of internal bleeding, with police saying there was no indication she was abducted
Topic | Malaysia
