Nora Quoirin was discovered in August after a massive hunt through dense rainforest. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Teenager Noira Quoirin died in Malaysian jungle. Her family alleges foul play and is suing resort

  • Quoirin was discovered in August after a massive hunt through dense rainforest, not far from the resort where her family was staying
  • The results of an autopsy found she likely starved and died of internal bleeding, with police saying there was no indication she was abducted
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:35pm, 6 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Nora Quoirin was discovered in August after a massive hunt through dense rainforest. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE