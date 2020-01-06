A protester in Manila at a rally on January 6, 2020, opposing the US attack that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Photo: AP
Duterte braces to evacuate Philippine workers in Middle East as US-Iran tensions soar
- The increasingly volatile situation in the Middle East is putting Filipinos in ‘grave peril’, said the president
- The Middle East is the Philippines’ largest destination for land-based workers, with about 1 million Filipinos heading there to work annually
Topic | Middle East
