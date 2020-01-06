Reynhard Sinaga is described as the ‘most prolific rapist in British legal history’. Photo: Greater Manchester Police via EPA-EFE
Indonesian PhD student, Britain’s worst rapist, jailed for life for sexually assaulting at least 48 men

  • Reynhard Sinaga, 36, targeted drunk men and offered them a place to stay at his flat, where he filmed many of the forced sexual encounters
  • Authorities said evidence against Sinaga indicated he had a lot more victims, many of whom were unconscious at the time
Associated Press
Updated: 11:29pm, 6 Jan, 2020

