A tourist thrashed his room at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, damaging the main door. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore jails New Zealand tourist for thrashing hotel room after heated argument with girlfriend

  • Angry over seeing his partner dancing with another man at a club, the 32-year-old Kiwi punched and kicked her at their Marina Bay Sands hotel room
  • He also threw suitcases from the seventh floor, damaged the main door and was jailed for three months and four weeks
Topic |   Singapore
Today Online
Today Online

Updated: 11:30am, 7 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A tourist thrashed his room at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, damaging the main door. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE