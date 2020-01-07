A tourist thrashed his room at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, damaging the main door. Photo: Reuters
Singapore jails New Zealand tourist for thrashing hotel room after heated argument with girlfriend
- Angry over seeing his partner dancing with another man at a club, the 32-year-old Kiwi punched and kicked her at their Marina Bay Sands hotel room
- He also threw suitcases from the seventh floor, damaged the main door and was jailed for three months and four weeks
