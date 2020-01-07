Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: dpa
Muslim nations must unite, Malaysian PM Mahathir warns after Soleimani assassination

  • Malaysian leader said deadly drone attack on Iranian military commander was unlawful and should prompt reconsideration of ‘what is called terrorism’
  • ‘If anybody insults or says something that somebody doesn’t like, it is all right for that person ... to send a drone and have a shot at me,’ he said
Updated: 2:47pm, 7 Jan, 2020

