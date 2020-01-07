An abandoned baby was found alive in a trash bin in Singapore. Photo: Reuters/The Straits Times
Baby wrapped in plastic bag found alive in Singapore rubbish bin
- Refuse workers found the child in a bloody polythene bag while clearing a trash chute
- Police said the child is in a stable condition in hospital. Over the past decade, there have been 16 cases of abandoned babies in the city state
Topic | Singapore
An abandoned baby was found alive in a trash bin in Singapore. Photo: Reuters/The Straits Times