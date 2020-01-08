A family prays near a headless Buddha statue, which resurfaced in a dried-up dam in Lopburi, Thailand, due to drought. Photo: Reuters
Thailand’s worst drought in 40 years turns Bangkok tap water salty
- Water level at Chao Phraya river too low to keep tidal seawater out
- Authorities say dry spell is affecting water for both drinking and crops, in nation where 11 million people work in agriculture industry
Topic | Thailand
A family prays near a headless Buddha statue, which resurfaced in a dried-up dam in Lopburi, Thailand, due to drought. Photo: Reuters