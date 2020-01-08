A lion dance performance during an event at a shopping centre for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lunar New Year nothing to do with religion: Malaysia foreign minister
- ‘We have celebrated together for decades. This tradition must continue’, Saifuddin said after a lawyer took aim at a school over its ‘religious’ decorations
- He claimed the school had gone overboard with the festoons, purportedly in an attempt to convert its Muslim students
Topic | Malaysia
