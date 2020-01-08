An F-16 C fighter jet arrives at Raden Sadjad military airbase on Natuna Island. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia deploys fighter jets, warships to patrol Natuna islands at centre of spat with Beijing

  • The islands border the South China Sea, most of which is claimed by China although there are competing claims from other Southeast Asian nations
  • Indonesia does not have a claim in the South China Sea but said it would not tolerate incursions by China – a key trading partner – into its nearby waters
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:26pm, 8 Jan, 2020

