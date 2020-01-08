Reynhard Sinaga was found guilty of 159 offences, including 136 rapes and eight attempted rapes. Photo: Crown Prosecution Service via Reuters
Father of Indonesian rapist Reynhard Sinaga says son’s life sentence in UK ‘fits the crimes’
- The family of Reynhard Sinaga, Britain’s most prolific rapist, says the punishment for his crimes is appropriate
- The extent of Sinaga’s crimes has shocked his native Indonesia, including former classmates who had perceived him as a ‘sweet, quiet, kind’ person
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Reynhard Sinaga was found guilty of 159 offences, including 136 rapes and eight attempted rapes. Photo: Crown Prosecution Service via Reuters