Reynhard Sinaga was found guilty of 159 offences, including 136 rapes and eight attempted rapes. Photo: Crown Prosecution Service via Reuters
Father of Indonesian rapist Reynhard Sinaga says son’s life sentence in UK ‘fits the crimes’

  • The family of Reynhard Sinaga, Britain’s most prolific rapist, says the punishment for his crimes is appropriate
  • The extent of Sinaga’s crimes has shocked his native Indonesia, including former classmates who had perceived him as a ‘sweet, quiet, kind’ person
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:01pm, 8 Jan, 2020

