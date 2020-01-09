The Black Nazarene on a procession in Manila. Photo: EPA
Philippine Catholics flock to Black Nazarene procession, praying for peace in Middle East

  • One of the world’s leading labour providers, the Philippines would face a gargantuan crisis if hostilities between the US and Iran escalate
  • The Philippine government on Wednesday ordered Filipino workers to leave Iraq and Iran, deploying military assets to protect their citizens
Associated Press
Updated: 12:16pm, 9 Jan, 2020

