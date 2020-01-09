Singaporean prosecutors said the man came from a family of substantial means and could live comfortably overseas if he absconded. Photo: Bloomberg
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet in bid to return to top British university
- Some of the videos allegedly filmed by the 22-year-old are circulating online, and some include both the faces and private parts of the victims
- The prosecutors said the student came from a family of substantial means and could live comfortably overseas if he absconded
Topic | Singapore
Singaporean prosecutors said the man came from a family of substantial means and could live comfortably overseas if he absconded. Photo: Bloomberg