A deminer prepares to detonate unexploded ordnance at a site in Quang Tri province. Photo: AFP
The women on a mission to clear war-era mines in Vietnam
- More than 6.1 million hectares of land in Vietnam remain blanketed by unexploded munitions, which has killed 40,000 people, many of them farmers
- A group of female deminers have been working to clear such bombs, after which the land can be used for agriculture
Topic | Vietnam
