A deminer prepares to detonate unexploded ordnance at a site in Quang Tri province. Photo: AFP
The women on a mission to clear war-era mines in Vietnam

  • More than 6.1 million hectares of land in Vietnam remain blanketed by unexploded munitions, which has killed 40,000 people, many of them farmers
  • A group of female deminers have been working to clear such bombs, after which the land can be used for agriculture
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:09am, 10 Jan, 2020

