A giant Buddha on the Thai side of the Golden Triangle in Chiang Rai province, with Myanmar in the background. Photo: AFP
Chinese power along Mekong River proves divisive as commerce and conservation clash
- Beijing hopes to dredge the riverbed in northern Thailand to allow passage for cargo ships and possibly military vessels
- Laos and Cambodia have been courted by Chinese investment but Thai activists claim Chinese dams are destroying their way of life
Topic | China-Asean relations
