Singapore is a key prize for global arms companies as it looks to invest in new technology and upgrade its equipment. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
US approves sale of 12 F-35 fighter jets to Singapore
- The city state is a key prize for global arms companies as it looks to replace its ageing F-16 fleet
- Singapore’s defence ministry said formal terms of the deal would be negotiated after approval from Congress
Topic | Singapore
Singapore is a key prize for global arms companies as it looks to invest in new technology and upgrade its equipment. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS