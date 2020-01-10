Singapore is a key prize for global arms companies as it looks to invest in new technology and upgrade its equipment. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
Asia /  Southeast Asia

US approves sale of 12 F-35 fighter jets to Singapore

  • The city state is a key prize for global arms companies as it looks to replace its ageing F-16 fleet
  • Singapore’s defence ministry said formal terms of the deal would be negotiated after approval from Congress
Topic |   Singapore
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:38pm, 10 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Singapore is a key prize for global arms companies as it looks to invest in new technology and upgrade its equipment. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE