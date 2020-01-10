Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Najib Razak uses phrase from leaked tapes to mock officials over Azmin Ali sex video
- The former PM used the phrase ‘can I advise you something?’ to take a swipe at the attorney general who said nobody in the video could be identified
- The authorities revealed nine audio recordings on Wednesday, but the one featuring his wife Rosmah has captured the public imagination
