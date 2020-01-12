Thousands of people joined the fun run to protest against the military-backed government and call for more political freedom, less than a year after a disputed general election. Photo: AFP
With Hunger Games salutes, thousands of defiant Thais join ‘run against dictatorship’
- Thousands join Bangkok fun run for the second notable anti-government rally in a month
- A separate rally was held in another of the capital’s parks as a show of support for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha
Topic | Thailand
