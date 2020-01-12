People take photos of a phreatic explosion from the Taal volcano, southwest of Manila in the Philippines. Photo: AFP
Manila airport suspends flights, thousands evacuate as Taal Volcano in Philippines spews ash
- Taal Volcano in Batangas province, 66km south of Manila, is a popular tourist attraction and the only volcano in the world within a lake on an island
- Manila airport has temporarily suspended flights and over 6,000 nearby residents have been told to evacuate
