A man walks along ash fall covered plants and equipment as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash. Photo: AP
Philippines’ Taal Volcano eruption triggers dozens of quakes and mass evacuation
- The nation’s financial markets have suspended trading and Manila airport has closed
- Weak lava fountaining, accompanied by thunder and flashes of lightning, indicates intense activity but ‘hazardous explosive eruption’ could follow
