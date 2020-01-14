A general view of Singapore, where a Singaporean man has gone on trial for terrorism financing. Photo: AFP
Singapore man on trial for terrorism financing admits to sending money to Isis

  • Imran Kassim, 36, opted to go on trial instead of pleading guilty, saying he does not recognise Singapore laws, only sharia [Islamic] law
  • He said he sent US$330 to Islamic State to protest ‘Singapore’s participation in the war against Isis’
Updated: 12:01am, 14 Jan, 2020

