Fugitive businessman Jho Low, the alleged mastermind behind the 1MDB scandal. Photo: SCMP Pictures
1MDB scandal: Malaysia police admit failure in capturing Jho Low by 2019, vow not to give up
- Inspector General Abdul Hamid Bador said he wanted to be a ‘superhero’ but faced ‘many obstacles by certain parties’ in bringing the fugitive financier to justice by 2019
- The top cop said investigations had yielded new assets belonging to Low’s family that are worth ‘millions of ringgit’
Topic | Jho Low
