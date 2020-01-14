Fugitive businessman Jho Low, the alleged mastermind behind the 1MDB scandal. Photo: SCMP Pictures
1MDB scandal: Malaysia police admit failure in capturing Jho Low by 2019, vow not to give up

  • Inspector General Abdul Hamid Bador said he wanted to be a ‘superhero’ but faced ‘many obstacles by certain parties’ in bringing the fugitive financier to justice by 2019
  • The top cop said investigations had yielded new assets belonging to Low’s family that are worth ‘millions of ringgit’
Updated: 10:52am, 14 Jan, 2020

