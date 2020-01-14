A foreign domestic helper was jailed in Singapore for mixing menstrual blood into her employer’s food. Photo: Getty Images
Singapore jails Indonesian helper for mixing menstrual blood, saliva into employer’s food
- The 30-year-old also stole US$12,624 from her employer’s safe and was sentenced to six months and seven weeks in jail
- She put the bodily fluids into the family’s kettle and rice, hoping that they would not scold her for her work performance
