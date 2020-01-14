Ash spews into the air from Taal Volcano. Photo: EPA
Taal Volcano eruption: Philippine government wants no repeat of Pinatubo disaster that killed 847 people

  • ‘That’s what we’re fearing, that the eruption would cause the entire island to rise,’ says defence secretary, recalling the 1991 tragedy that killed 847 people
  • Officials also sought to dissuade vendors from selling protective face masks at inflated prices after cloud of volcanic ash blew north to Manila
Raissa Robles and Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 12:19pm, 14 Jan, 2020

