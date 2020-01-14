Ash spews into the air from Taal Volcano. Photo: EPA
Taal Volcano eruption: Philippine government wants no repeat of Pinatubo disaster that killed 847 people
- ‘That’s what we’re fearing, that the eruption would cause the entire island to rise,’ says defence secretary, recalling the 1991 tragedy that killed 847 people
- Officials also sought to dissuade vendors from selling protective face masks at inflated prices after cloud of volcanic ash blew north to Manila
Topic | Taal Volcano
