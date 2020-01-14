A Singaporean businessman paid US$742,418 in bitcoin to flee from his captors. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thai actor faces questions after Singaporean man pays bitcoin ransom to flee from captors
- Police said the star was linked to the abduction after the victim claimed he owned a pickup truck used in the crime
- The businessman, who transferred US$742,418 in bitcoin to his abductors, said he was kidnapped by a group of men including a Singaporean
Topic | Singapore
A Singaporean businessman paid US$742,418 in bitcoin to flee from his captors. Photo: EPA-EFE